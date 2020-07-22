BLOWING ROCK — The Board of Directors of the Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce has announced that the chamber will not host Symphony by the Lake this year.
The event typically held in July was moved to Aug. 22 in late spring. The chamber was optimistic that the outdoor event capacity and social distancing guidelines currently in place would be relaxed by now, but with case counts continuing to increase at an alarming rate in North Carolina, this was clearly not going to happen.
Symphony by the Lake at Chetola will return on Friday, July 23, 2021.
“This would have been the 33rd annual Symphony by the Lake. Symphony by the Lake is considered by many to be the “centerpiece” social event of the summer season for residents, seasonal residents and visitors to Blowing Rock. I hope you join us next summer after we hopefully have a vaccine by then and can once again enjoy all that Blowing Rock has to offer,” said Charles Hardin, chamber president/CEO.
Ticket holders will have three options: request a refund, transfer their tickets to next year or donate ticket revenue to the Chamber which depends on the revenue from this and other events for its operations. If you have purchased tickets for this year’s Symphony by the Lake, please call the Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce at (828) 295-7851 for more information.
The chamber thanks Symphony by the Lake’s sponsors: Kennedy-Herterich Foundation, The Village Foundation of Blowing Rock, Hendrick Luxury Group, Monkee’s of Blowing Rock, 100 West Union and Chetola Resort.
For more information on Symphony by the Lake or the Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce visit, www.loveblowingrock.com.
