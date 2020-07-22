BLOWING ROCK — On a sun-filled Saturday, July 18, Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce hosted its first Art in the Park showcase for the season from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m.
Visitors to Art in the Park were required to wear masks and shop the booths one-way, and hand sanitizer was provided at each booth, which were placed six feet apart.
"Overall, the day went very well," said Suzy Barker, Blowing Rock Chamber's event and communications specialist. "Everyone participated in wearing a face mask at Art in the Park and followed the one-way shopping path."
The chamber's next scheduled Art it the Park is set for Aug. 15.
