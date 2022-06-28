WATAUGA — For the first time in two years, Blood Sweat and Gears returned and sent more than 650 bike riders across Watauga County while raising $50,000 for local charitable organizations.
BSG was forced to shut down in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but came back for its 22nd edition with a bang as 677 riders took on the 45 and 95-mile routes.
The rides started on Saturday, June 25, with the 95-mile route setting off at 7:30 a.m. and the 45-mile trek beginning 15 minutes later from the Valle Crucis School.
"It's just great that it's going on because this is one of the preeminent events really in the southeast for riding bikes in the mountains," Charlotte rider Keith Mrochek said. "I think everybody really missed it. So it's good to see kind of the whole community out riding. This is one of one of the everybody's favorite rides, and it's just neat that it's going on again."
Mrochek was a returning rider and the first person to complete the event in two years. Clocking in a 2:16:01.6 on the 45-mile route, Mrochek had previously ridden the longer route but was thrilled with the 45-mile route.
"It's just beautiful out there and it's nice and hard," Mrochek said. "It makes you ride and it makes you try."
He added that while all of the riders enjoy the fact that the event raises money for good causes while not being a true race, that does not mean the competitive aspect is completely gone.
"When we start to ride our bikes, we're essentially racing. The shorter ride has probably got a smaller subset of people that are really getting after it though," Mrochek said.
Also among the first to finish were Columbia, South Carolina, rider Jeff Brandenburg and Miami's Mark Kaire, both also finishing in less than 2 hours and 20 minutes.
Roughly two hours after the 45-mile riders started to finish, those in the 95 mile ride saw the three fastest riders finish within a few seconds of each other. Huntersville's Nick Inabinet clocked a 4:26:29.7 while Sanford's Alex Fisher and Greenville, South Carolina's own Jeffrey Case rounded out the top three.
And while the actual ride was the main event, BSG also raised $50,000 to donate to six local groups the day before the event.
WAMY received $15,000, which will cover the breakfast costs of 150 kids over 10 weeks of summer camp. The Hunger and Health Coalition also received $15,000 to help with cold storage expansion and the purchase of locally grown foods. The Western Youth Network received $10,000 to help with their resilience-building initiative. Hunger Healing Farms was awarded $5,000 to assist with farm costs as they raise and donate beef to local food banks. The Watauga County Habitat for Humanity received $4,000 for the purchase of building materials. Mountain Alliance was awarded $1,000 to go toward outdoor gear for recreational opportunities.
"There's a subset of us up front who care about where we finish, no doubt about that, but it's a lot of fun and it's cool that we're raising money for good causes at the end of the day," Mrochek said.
