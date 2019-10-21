BOONE — Stephanie Billings, of Greensboro, has been named executive director of alumni affairs at Appalachian State University. She assumed her role on Oct. 16.
Billings earned her Bachelor of Science degree in business management from the university’s Walker College of Business. An active alumna, she has served as a member and former president of the Alumni Association. As president, Billings was also an ex officio member of Appalachian’s Board of Trustees and Board of Visitors. She was elected to the Appalachian State University Foundation Inc. Board of Directors in 2016.
“We are so very fortunate to bring Stephanie back to Appalachian,” said Randy Edwards, vice chancellor for university advancement. “Honestly, she never left! She has been a steadfast supporter of our university, donating tireless time and talent to advancing the university’s mission.”
Billings leaves her current position as director of information technology and membership services at the Greensboro Children’s Museum to join Appalachian. She has also operated a small consulting firm providing administrative and marketing support to local companies in the state’s Triad region. Additionally, she served as the chief financial officer for the Girl Scouts Tarheel Triad Council from 2000–02 and as the organization’s development director for four years prior.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.