dulcimer 1

Mary Greene teaches Bethel students about the dulcimer.

 Photo submitted

BETHEL — The Watauga Arts Council and the Friends of the Western Watauga Branch Library partnered with Bethel School this spring to present a program entitled “Appreciating Our Appalachian Heritage Through Music.”

The goal of the joint project was to educate and enlighten students about the rich musical culture of Watauga County and Appalachia, with a focus on the dulcimer. With instructor Mary Greene, a well-respected local dulcimer teacher and musician, an appreciation for the instrument and Appalachian heritage was developed among children in the community.

dulcimer 2

Bethel students learn to create a dulcimer with cardboard.
dulcimer 3

Bethel students performed with the dulcimer to end the program.

Trending Recipes



Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.