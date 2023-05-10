BETHEL — The Watauga Arts Council and the Friends of the Western Watauga Branch Library partnered with Bethel School this spring to present a program entitled “Appreciating Our Appalachian Heritage Through Music.”
The goal of the joint project was to educate and enlighten students about the rich musical culture of Watauga County and Appalachia, with a focus on the dulcimer. With instructor Mary Greene, a well-respected local dulcimer teacher and musician, an appreciation for the instrument and Appalachian heritage was developed among children in the community.
The program brought an area of Watauga County that echoes Appalachian heritage: for those who grew up in the South, Appalachian music was often their first introduction to the culture.
Appalachian music and the dulcimer in particular are rapidly becoming part of the past as only a few craftsmen of the instrument and skilled musicians still exist in the High Country, according to Greene. She led classes beginning in March at the school in Sugar Grove.
Fifteen 5th graders participated in the program. Activities included a six-part educational program introducing the students to the dulcimer by listening to songs played on actual Watauga County dulcimers, building their own cardboard dulcimers from kits, learning the basics of playing simple songs, and ending with a presentation of singing and playing their dulcimers on May 2.
The Watauga Arts Council is thrilled to be providing arts education in a rural school, said Executive Director Amber Bateman. Western Watauga Branch Librarian Jackie Cornette met with administrative staff and teachers at Bethel Elementary to set up the program, and they were also very excited about the prospect of offering this program to their students. The school requested books for their library relating to Appalachian Culture be purchased with grant funds as well, to allow students the opportunity to further pursue their interest in the subject.
To learn more about the Friends of the Western Watauga Branch Library, contact Jackie Cornette, Branch Librarian, at (828) 297-5515, or jcornette@arlibrary.org.
The Watauga Arts Council seeks to bring Art to the forefront of the High Country through advocacy, education, engagement, support, and inspiration.
Friends of the Western Watauga Branch Library’s mission is to raise money and public awareness in the community to support the services and programs of the library through its book lending, used book sales, adult/children’s programming, and general services to the community. The library also has a support group that organizes activities and programs for individuals and families dealing with dementia, a book club, and offers internet access, notary/fax/copy services. The library is housed in designated space within the Western Watauga Community Center in rural Sugar Grove, NC. Annual membership is $5/year, and lifetime membership is $100.
Mary Greene has presented folklore and music traditions at the Smithsonian Institution’s Festival of American Folklife and has also taught and performed for more than a decade at the Appalachian State University’s Dulcimer Playing Workshop. She has also provided educational sessions for groups such as the National Association of Music Librarians and the National Eastern Parks and Monuments Association. Mary has coordinated, and performed at, numerous festivals, events, and concerts presenting regional traditions to schoolchildren, adults, newcomers and tourists. She also taught a course in Appalachian Music at Appalachian State University and has conducted dulcimer playing and traditional arts residencies in the public schools www.marygreenemusic.com/.
