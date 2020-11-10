BETHEL — Bethel School invited students in both cohorts A and B to participate in the annual Book Character Dress-Up Day the week of Oct. 26-30.
"Bethel School has a number of annual events that make this such a special place to learn and work," said Bethel School Principal Brian Bettis. "In a year of disrupted schedules, we are even more thankful for the yearly traditions and events that we are able to have."
Bettis said the school community shared children's books with their classes and had the chance to learn of new characters in books they may want to read. Bettis said he even learned of a few books he wants to check out.
