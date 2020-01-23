BETHEL — Artwork from a sixth-grade student at Bethel School is showcased in the 2020 calendar produced by NASA’s Commercial Crew Program.
NASA’s Commercial Crew Program hosted an artwork contest for children ages 4 to 12 years old. According to the program, winning artwork was used to create a 2020 calendar with different space-related themes for each month.
Marisah Sluder, daughter of Aaron Sluder and a Sugar Grove resident, had artwork selected as one of 12 runners-up in the contest. Her artwork, displaying the exploration in the solar system, is located at the back of the calendar with other artwork from runners-up.
Bethel sixth-grade teacher Kim Dunnagan said three of her students and one kindergartener from Bethel entered the contest. The students submitted their artwork in October and the winners were announced in December. Dunnagan said she has often tried to find contests for students to enter, as she herself remembered entering various art contests as a child.
“This is the first group of students who were excited about a contest,” Dunnagan said. “I am thrilled that we have students who love art.“
According to Dunnagan, Sluder said that she enjoys art is a hobby, and entered the contest because she typically didn’t use space as a theme and wanted to try something new. Dunnagan added that she was glad that Sluder’s art was chosen and was proud of all who entered.
For more information about the contest and to view the 2020 calendar, visit www.nasa.gov/feature/commercial-crew-2020-calendar-artwork.
