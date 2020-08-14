STAUNTON, Va. — Bei-erh Chen of Boone earned a place on the fall 2019 Dean's List and spring 2020 Honors List at Mary Baldwin University.
To be eligible for the Dean's List, a student must have a grade point average of 3.50 to 3.74, be a degree candidate, and have earned at least 12 semester hours for the grading period. Students named to the Honors List earned grade point averages of 3.75 to 4.00.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.