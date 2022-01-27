BEECH MOUNTAIN – One of the newer additions to the Town of Beech Mountain has been the sledding hill at its new location. The upgraded hill and park venue has witnessed increased traffic since its inception.
Beech Mountain Town Manager Robert Pudney explained that originally the town added a new location for a sledding hill because of the increase in total visitors and the need for social distancing at the height of COVID. The overflow sledding hill is now the official sledding hill of Beech Mountain.
“We have seen tremendous activity at the sledding hill. Natural snow brings a lot of visitors,” said Pudney.
The hill ended up being a better location and more serviceable for the town. Thus, the former hill location across from town hall is in the process of being converted into a park location and the site of the town Christmas tree. The original area already has a few maple trees planted and will be more of an open space concept for summer.
The new public sledding hill is highlighted by a pair of mobile snow guns, viewing area and a higher degree of safety features. Pudney noted that the snow guns utilize well water instead of potable water, adding another efficiency component to the town attraction.
The sledding hill also has a designated pay-to-park parking region which uses a mobile app instead of traditional meters.
“We were inundated with visitors and the roads were overcrowded. It was obvious we needed municipal parking,” Pudney added.
The parking lot, designed for guests of the town, has garnered significant funds for the town. “It has exceeded our projections in the winter months,” said Pudney.
The current overall design for the area around the hill will contain the upgraded hill itself, municipal parking area, playground area, dog park and a bathroom estimated to be completed by the end of the season.
It is worthy to note that Beech Mountain was able to fund this project exclusively with grants and the TDA, as no taxpayer dollars were utilized for the area.
