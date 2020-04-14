BEECH MOUNTAIN — Beech Mountain Resort has teamed up with Middle Fork Records to bring the community a variety of music from local musicians throughout the month of April.
All shows are free to watch from home on the Beech Mountain Resort Facebook page at www.facebook.com/Beech.Mountain.Resort.
Watch parties start nightly at 7 p.m. The following is the full lineup of performances:
- Wednesday, April 15 — Jamen Denton
- Monday, April 20 — Downtown Abby and the Echoes
- Wednesday, April 22 — Josh Perryman
- Monday, April 27 — Josh Daniel’s Grateful Band
- Wednesday, April 29 — Morgan Wade
For more information, click to www.beechmountainresort.com/2020/04/08/virtual-watch-party-april-music-series
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.