BEECH MOUNTAIN — Beech Mountain Parks and Recreation is gearing up for an activity-packed summer.

Beech Mountain’s Passport to Adventure is a series of weekly outdoor activities, hikes and speakers aiming to get people to explore Beech Mountain more. The first activity will be the Fishing Derby on Saturday, June 3, at Lake Coffey. The derby is for kids ages 12 and under and runs from 9 a.m. to noon. Then, at 1 p.m. on Thursday, June 8, there will be a special presentation from Ray’s Weather at Buckeye Recreation Center. Bike Day is from noon to 3 p.m. on Friday, June 16, at Emerald Outback Trail, and registration is required. Finally, “Hike with a Naturalist” will start at 10 a.m. on Friday, June 23, at Lake Coffey.

