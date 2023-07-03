John Wade (left) and Jim Brooks (right) chat while preparing the smoked meats at the 52nd Annual Beech Mountain ‘Roasting of the Hog.” Wade and Brooks donned their red aprons early this morning, arriving at 4 a.m. to start the fires in the smokers.
John Wade’s grandson Brayden helped join in on the volunteer work during the 52nd Annual ‘Roasting of the Hog.’ Wade stated, “As we get older, we’re not spring chickens anymore. So we need to start passing on traditions like this.”
John Wade (left) and Jim Brooks (right) chat while preparing the smoked meats at the 52nd Annual Beech Mountain ‘Roasting of the Hog.” Wade and Brooks donned their red aprons early this morning, arriving at 4 a.m. to start the fires in the smokers.
Photo by Patrick McCormack
The signage out in front of the 52nd annual Beech Mountain ‘Roasting of the Hog.’
Photo by Patrick McCormack
A crew of volunteers smile at a happy customer during a conversation held at the 52nd Annual Beech Mountain ‘Roasting of the Hog.’
Photo by Patrick McCormack
A line of cars awaits the chance to grab a plate of delicious smoked grub at the 52nd Annual Beech Mountain ‘Roasting of the Hog.’
BEECH MOUNTAIN — On Saturday, July 1, the town of Beech Mountain held its 52nd Annual “Roasting of the Hog” — a celebratory Fourth of July barbecue event.
Spearheaded by the Beech Mountain Chamber of Commerce, the Roasting of the Hog provides options between either pork or turkey barbecue slow-roasted over hickory charcoal, with beans and potato salad on the side.
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 8 full-time reporters and editors to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. Your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
CLICK HERE TO MAKE A CONTRIBUTION
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 8 full-time journalists and editors to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. Your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.