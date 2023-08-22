BEECH MOUNTAIN — Attendees at the Friday, Sept. 1 Beech Mountain Farmers’ Market can expect a little more “corning around” than usual.

As local farmers show off their summer produce, the Beech Mountain Volunteer Fire and Police Departments will toss it up during the Town’s Annual Cornhole Challenge. In addition, Mookie’s Kettle Korn will give away 100 free samples to celebrate the corn harvest.

Market 1

The Beech Mountain Volunteer Fire and Police Departments will toss it up during the Town’s Annual Cornhole Challenge at the Sept. 1 farmers market.
  

