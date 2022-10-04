BEECH MOUNTAIN — The Town of Beech Mountain will hold its Fall Farmer’s Market from 2 to 6 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 7, at the paved parking lot across from Fred’s General Mercantile.
In addition to fresh organic produce, there will be vendors with honey, baked goods, cut flowers, plants, hemp products, gourmet dog treats, farm raised beef, poultry, eggs and a wide assortment of fabulous fall favorites. Select from pumpkins, gourds, corn and apples as well as handmade autumn-inspired arts and crafts from local artisans. Sample some free hot apple cider as attendees enjoy exploring one of the High Country’s fastest growing farmers markets.
The Beech Mountain Farmer’s Market is easy to find – just follow the signs along the newly-paved Hwy. 184. A visit to the market is a great way to kick off “leaf peeking” adventures as you drive through the changing landscape on your way to one of the best views in the High Country. After the market, take a hike on one of the mountain’s scenic trails or stop by one of our restaurants for dinner. We invite you to experience fall on Beech Mountain.
All local farmers, beekeepers, cheesemakers, gardeners, artisans, etc. are welcome to participate. For vendor information, contact Sandy Carr at (954) 931-1810.
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 10 full-time journalists to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. The Watauga Democrat does not have a paywall, but your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
CLICK HERE TO MAKE A CONTRIBUTION
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 8 full-time journalists and editors to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. Your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.