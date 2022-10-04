BEECH MOUNTAIN — The Town of Beech Mountain will hold its Fall Farmer’s Market from 2 to 6 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 7, at the paved parking lot across from Fred’s General Mercantile.

In addition to fresh organic produce, there will be vendors with honey, baked goods, cut flowers, plants, hemp products, gourmet dog treats, farm raised beef, poultry, eggs and a wide assortment of fabulous fall favorites. Select from pumpkins, gourds, corn and apples as well as handmade autumn-inspired arts and crafts from local artisans. Sample some free hot apple cider as attendees enjoy exploring one of the High Country’s fastest growing farmers markets.

