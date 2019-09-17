BEECH MOUNTAIN — The Beech Mountain Ladies’ Nine-Hole Golf Association and the Beech Mountain Club held their 12th annual Play for P.I.N.K. golf tournament to raise funds for breast cancer research on Aug. 15. With the support of Brian Barnes, general manager, and John Carrin, head golf professional, the Beech Mountain Club again donated the use of the golf course for the event. Eighty-seven golfers participated and enjoyed a buffet lunch afterwards in the dining room.
In addition to golf, funds were raised through silent auction items, 50/50 raffle ticket purchases and sponsorship of printed signs to honor or memorialize friends and loved ones. Signs were placed at every tee box and at the practice green for all to observe. This year a total of 96 signs were displayed.
A record-breaking $21,000 was raised this year and sent to the Play for P.I.N.K. national organization in New York. In turn, this organization sent all our funds to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation.
Plans for the Aug. 20, 2020, event are already in the progress. Interested participants and sponsors may contact Peggy Frum, c/o Beech Mt. Club, 103 Lakeledge Rd., Beech Mountain, NC 28604.
