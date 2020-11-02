MONTCLAIR, N.J. — Jeanette Bednar of Blowing Rock graduated with a BFA in Theatre from Montclair State University in May 2020.
The university celebrated a delayed but much anticipated commencement over 21 small, separate, in-person ceremonies — replete with proper safety measures — between July 18-23 at Sprague Field on campus, concluding with a ceremony for the School of Nursing in the amphitheater on campus held Sept. 24.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.