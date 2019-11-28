BOONE — Beanstalk Theatre is tackling the stress of a middle-grade spelling contest with an adult cast in its After Dark production of The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee. The show is complete with current pop-culture references, character flashbacks and conflict among the cut-throat spelling bee contestants.
“This one is totally different from anything we’ve done before,” said Director Andrea McDonough, noting that there’s a huge emphasis on improv comedy in the show. “I think everyone is going to have a lot of fun.”
See The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee at the Harvest House Performing Arts Center in Boone beginning at 7 p.m. on Dec. 5-7. Admission prices are $10 for students, $12 for seniors and $14 for adults. Tickets can be purchased online at www.brownpapertickets.com/event/4408480.
After Dark productions are typically PG-13 and performed by an all-adult cast. Some comedy in the show is not suitable for younger audiences.
For questions or more information, email info@beanstalknc.com.
