Raffle NP 1.jpg

Just one of the basket community members can win in a raffle. 

 Photo submitted

SUGAR GROVE — Community members can do their holiday shopping early while supporting the Friends of the Western Watauga Branch Library.

The Friends support the library’s many programs and services, and their major fundraiser of the year is underway: a raffle for a basket of your choice that is ‘filled to the brim’ with hand-crafted, useful and fun items.

Trending Recipes



Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.