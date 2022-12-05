SUGAR GROVE — Community members can do their holiday shopping early while supporting the Friends of the Western Watauga Branch Library.
The Friends support the library’s many programs and services, and their major fundraiser of the year is underway: a raffle for a basket of your choice that is ‘filled to the brim’ with hand-crafted, useful and fun items.
Baskets are named by theme: Bee Cozy, The Great Outdoors, Back to Nature, No Place like Home, and Good Times. Items in the five available baskets include goodies such as a locally made quilt and afghan, pottery pitcher and bowls, barn quilt, hand-carved wooden ink pens, gardening supplies, art, candles, jewelry, Christmas ornaments, and gift cards from The Mast Store, Bath and Body Works, Over Yonder, Panera, and Amazon.
Tickets are on sale now for $2 each, or three for $5, and can be purchased from any Friend member or at the Western Watauga Branch Library. Winners will be announced on Dec. 14, and will get the basket of their choice in the order tickets are drawn.
To learn more about the Friends of the Western Watauga Branch Library and the Basket Raffle, contact Jackie Cornette, Branch Librarian at (828) 297-5515, or jcornette@arlibrary.org.
Friends of the Western Watauga Branch Library’s mission is to raise money and public awareness in the community to support the services and programs of the library through its book lending, used book sales, adult/children’s programming, and general services to the community. The library also has a support group that organizes activities and programs for individuals and families dealing with dementia, a book club, and offers internet access, notary/ fax/copy services. The library is housed in designated space within the Western Watauga Community Center in rural Sugar Grove, NC. Annual membership is $5/year, and lifetime membership is $100.
