BANNER ELK — Banner Elk firefighters were called on Sunday, Dec. 22, to the scene of a dog trapped inside of a drain pipe. The dog was approximately 40 inches long and was approximately five feet deep within the pipe.
Firefighters worked to remove all the dirt, then used hand and extrication tools to open the pipe and free the dog. “Ginger” was quite exhausted and dehydrated, but was recovered safely and treated.
