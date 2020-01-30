The internationally acclaimed Ballet Magnificat dance company will perform “Deliver Us!” at Boone United Methodist Church at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 9.
“This is a professional, internationally acclaimed dance company out of Jackson, Miss.,” said Boone United Methodist Church Director of Worship and the Arts Dana Davis.
This long-running choreographed story of Moses, the Hebrew prophet from Old Testament Bible teachings who delivered the enslaved Jewish people from Egyptian authority, will be performed in Boone United Methodist Church’s sanctuary, located at 471 New Market Blvd., Boone. The run time is one hour and 10 minutes.
The afternoon’s performance will also include “Heaven Come Down,” which celebrates the journey of trusting Christ. The run time for “Heaven Come Down” is 25 minutes.
Founded in 1986 by Keith and Kathy Thibodeaux, Ballet Magnificat tours around the world, “to present the gospel of Jesus Christ to the widest possible audience through the medium of dance, dance/drama and personal witness,” according to its website.
The performance at Boone United Methodist is the second for Ballet Magnificat, which previously visited in October 2017, according to Davis.
“It was amazing, they were here for a few days,” Davis said. “People who attended were absolutely amazed by what was presented in our sanctuary.”
The performance is part of Boone United Methodist Church’s Fine Art Series.
“This is the second year,” Davis said. “The first season, we only had one performance. I wanted to develop the program to offer two or three programs throughout the year.”
Presenting the 18-member ballet troupe will consist of completely transforming the stage area of Boone United Methodist Church’s sanctuary into a professional stage.
On Feb. 9, the Sunday morning worship services will take place as scheduled, with one of the Ballet Magnificat performers leading the service.
Davis said several church families will be providing the troupe members with housing during the weekend.
Tickets are now available for $25 for adults and $15 for students. A 10 percent discount is available for groups of 10 or more for any combination of adult and student tickets. Tickets can be purchased at booneumc.org/fine-arts-series or by calling the church office at (828) 264-6090.
The presentation by Ballet Magnificat is the second performance of Boone United Methodist Church’s 2019–2020 Fine Arts Series.
At 3 p.m. on Sunday, May 17, the Boone United Methodist will present a music concert.
“This performance features Boone United Methodist’s Nexsen Ringers Handbell Choir with special guests,” the church’s website states. “John Rutter’s Mass of the Children will be presented by the chancel choir and accompanied by the chamber ensemble and children’s choirs.”
The third performance of 2020 as part of the Fine Arts Series takes place at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 20, as John Thomas Oaks and Tommy Oaks present a Country Biscuit Jamboree.
“It will be an afternoon of tall tales, songs, biscuits, toppins’ and good old-fashioned hymn-singing,” the church’s website states. “Bring the whole family and your friends. There is no admission charge…a donation will be taken for the ministry of John Thomas and Tommy Oaks.”
For more information, visit booneumc.org/fine-arts-series.
