BLOWING ROCK — This upcoming season, the Stewart family is growing in management at the Mustard Seed locations in Blowing Rock.

Founders and owners Robb and Danielle Stewart started the business in 1992. Since then, the Mustard Seed has grown into one of the largest garden centers in North Carolina with a mission of bringing fresh plants and decor to the High Country. Their second location, Mustard Seed Home, opened in 2022 with a new selection of furniture and decor in Blowing Rock proper. The mission continues in the 32nd year of business, with three family members merging into management positions to support the company during the 2023 season.

