BOONE — Appalachian Regional Library has received funding from the National Libraries of Medicine and locally from the Watauga County Community Foundation, which is administered by the North Carolina Community Foundation, in support of its 2019 Good Neighbor Project. The funding will be used to bring Dana Bowman, author of “Bottled: A Mom’s Guide to Early Recovery,” to speak in Watauga County.
Bowman’s book, “Bottled,” is a memoir of her life as a young mother and an alcoholic. Multiple copies of the book have been distributed in the community to read, share and return, and there are copies that can be checked out at the library. Bowman will speak at a free event at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 29, at the Boone United Methodist Church. A meet and greet with the author will be from 4:30-5:30 p.m.
A Library Journal review describes her book this way:
“Heartbreaking, tragic (and very funny), this is a young mother’s memoir of her battle with alcohol, her arguments with her husband, her self-doubt as a mom, and her efforts to cement her career — all while drinking (and drinking some more) and promising herself she’ll stop. Bowman ... is a member of a faith community, and her Christian beliefs serve to enrich this work, rather than offend nonbelievers. Calling herself the ‘Scarlett O’Hara of alcoholism,’ (‘I’ll worry about that tomorrow,’ she writes) Bowman finally hits bottom and details her rocky road to sobriety.”
Bowman will be on WATA 1450 AM at 9:40 a.m. and at the FARM Café from 12-1 p.m. for a book signing, all on Tuesday, Oct. 29, before the evening talk.
“Stories of Recovery: Finding Hope and Help” will take place in all three of the counties in the Appalachian Regional Library (Watauga, Ashe and Wilkes) in October and November. The libraries will provide print and electronic materials and additional programs on the topic of recovery from addiction, highlighting the many local resources available to help people in, or hoping to be in, recovery from addiction.
Programs in Watauga follow:
• Saturday, Oct. 26, at 11 a.m. – Doug Lail, local artist, talks about his reverse charcoal collection of portraits (on display in the back of the library until Oct. 26) titled “Hello, My Name Is…”
• Wednesday, Nov. 6, at 5:30 p.m. – Hear stories of recovery from the community and learn about resources.
• Friday, Nov. 8, at 10 a.m. and Wednesday, Nov. 13, at 5:30 p.m. – Meditation for Mental Wellbeing with Sophia Ojha
• Thursday, Nov. 14, at 5 p.m. – Film showing of “The Anonymous People”
For more information, visit wataugacountylibrary.com and click on the slider with Bowman’s information.
