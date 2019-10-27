BOONE — On Tuesday, Oct. 22, an overcast morning gave way to a cloudless blue sky, as Appalachian State students and community members came together to highlight the importance of sustainability and local food sourcing during the third Community Feast.
The free community event was hosted by the AppalFRESH Collaborative, which advocates for a socially, economically and ecologically viable food system.
This year’s feast included a “Brexit-inspired” jacket potato with baked beans and shredded cheese, and a vegan pumpkin coconut curry. As a goal of the event was to minimize waste, attendees were encouraged to bring their own plates, utensils and water bottles.
