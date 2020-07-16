BOONE — Beanstalk Community Theatre is premiering an original series titled “As the Beanstalk Turns” each Thursday throughout July on its Facebook page beginning at 7:30 p.m.
The series, written by troupe member Shane Lee Miller, is a drama-filled “soap opera” that's performed remotely from each members' home during the COVID-19 pandemic and limitations on group gatherings.
The performance features several BeanStalk favorites including Andrea McDonough, Chris Watson, Amy Beane, Jordan Burkart, Reggie Lafuria, Shane Lee Miller, Rachel Whitmer, Lindsey Cole and Gavin McGee. Initially there will be four episodes airing every Thursday evening, according to the series announcement.
Amy Beane, creative director and co-founder of the theater, said, “We are very excited to be able to bring theater back to the community. With the COVID-19 pandemic all theaters have had to change their way of doing things. When times are stressful, entertainment is even more important. We are proud to play our part in our community.”
View both live and past episodes of “As the Beanstalk Turns” on Beanstalk Community Theatre's Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/bsctboone.
