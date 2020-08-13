Twenty-eight years to the day from her first day of work with the Watauga County Arts Council, Executive Director Cherry Johnson retired from her duties with the organization and the Blue Ridge ArtSpace on Aug. 1.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and limitations on group gatherings, Johnson took to the Blue Ridge ArtSpace Facebook page on Saturday to bid farewell to the community she’s been avidly supporting for nearly three decades.
“I started work 28 years ago today, and during that 28 years, it has been an amazing ride,” Johnson said. “It whizzed by me. I hadn’t really thought much about it in terms of how fast things were going until I got close to retirement. Then I started thinking about how I could gather everything (we’ve done) up into a digestible package and pass it on to somebody.”
Johnson decided to present viewers with a number of photographs of Watauga Arts Council events throughout the years, including Mardi Gras parties in Blowing Rock, Mad Hatter tea parties in Boone and pig pickings in Bethel.
Johnson has been with the Watauga County Arts Council as its executive director since Aug. 1, 1992, and she holds a bachelor’s degree in visual art and a master’s degree in public administration.
During the years, Johnson has had several responsibilities as the arts council’s executive director, including managing the town of Boone-owned Jones House when she was first hired.
“For the past 28 years, I’ve lived, breathed and ate around the arts council,” Johnson said. “During the course of my career, the arts have really risen to the top — now, the area is known for the arts, and it isn’t just something happening in the background. We raised the bar.”
During her tenure, Johnson was a catalyst for many arts-related programs that are now High Country staples, including Concerts on the Lawn at the Jones House and an Art Placement Service program, which partnered the Watauga Arts Council with local restaurants to display unique and creative local art that patrons could buy.
“Arts Placement Service gained us a Governor’s Business Award,” she said.
Johnson noted that she was also one of the first grant writers for the downtown Boone public art program, which features the placement of new sculptures across Boone annually.
Of all of the programs and events she organized during nearly three decades, Johnson “loved the Summer Art Camps” and is “extremely” proud of all that the council has accomplished under her directorship.
“There’s a lot of action at the Blue Ridge ArtSpace,” Johnson said during her retirement stream on Aug. 1, noting that the arts council offers piano, violin and guitar lessons, and it encourages community members to “try on other forms of art” to find how to express themselves best.
Johnson said on Aug. 5 that her family was her biggest support system throughout her career. With her husband, J.R., Johnson has five children: Adam, Lydia, Phillip, Micah and Matthew. She also has six grandsons and one granddaughter.
“I have to give credit to my family because they were ‘forced volunteers’ for 28 years,” Johnson said, noting that both her parents and in-laws were also willing to support her in every new venture the arts council took on. “They all did something to help, and their support has been priceless to me.”
Following 28 years of hard work, Johnson said that she thinks she’s going to like retirement once she gets used to it. She and her husband plan to sell their home in the High Country, purchase a motor home and travel until they’re “tired of traveling,” Johnson said, adding that “it has been a hobby to research this next step.”
During the journey, Johnson says that they may follow a map that includes a “70-degree tour,” which is a map of places to travel to stay in 70-degree weather.
Amber Bateman replaced Johnson on Aug. 1 as the executive director of the Blue Ridge ArtSpace and the Watauga County Arts Council.
