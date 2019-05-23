BLOWING ROCK — On Saturday, May 25, the doors to Edgewood Cottage, near the corner of Main Street and Ginny Stevens Lane in downtown Blowing Rock, will swing open again to welcome 31 new and returning artists over the course of 16 weeks.
Each week, visitors will meet different artists working in a variety of media, including oils, watercolor, photography, collage, sculpture, furniture-making and pottery. Because of the variety of art, visitors can often find art for every interest and budget.
For the last 10 years, artists have charmed and informed visitors and locals alike in a little cottage with a big history. New artists will bring their work into the cottage every Monday. Hours are 12-5 p.m. on Mondays and Sundays and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. from Tuesday through Saturday. Admission to the cottage is free.
“From the first time we saw the ‘new artist’ signs on the walk up to Edgewood Cottage, it’s been one of the things we’ve looked forward to the most: to meet, talk with and enjoy the artists and their work.” said Suzanne and Dayn McBee of Blowing Rock in a statement. “It’s like Christmas every week!”
Local artist Earl Davis said she enjoyed learning about Elliott Daingerfield and talking about him with visitors.
“I was amazed at the folks who dropped by Edgewood Cottage — local folks, visitors from New York to Arizona to Florida,” Davis said. “I was also humbled when folks bought my art. Even when they were just looking, it was great to see old friends and make new ones.”
“It was a pleasure to be in an artsy cottage, in an artsy town, surrounded by an art-loving community,” artist Pat Flachbart stated. “Doesn’t get much better than that.”
Edgewood Cottage was once the summer home and studio of renowned artist Elliott Daingerfield, who sought the calm and beauty of the mountains to paint. Talented women artists from Philadelphia and New York came to Blowing Rock in the summers to be trained and mentored by Daingerfield. Locals called them “The Painting Ladies,” and many went on to be very successful.
Blowing Rock resident Ineke Thomas recalled a conversation shortly after the cottage had been renovated by the Blowing Rock Historical Society. The late local historian Ginny Stevens and local artist Nancy Britelle brainstormed that Edgewood Cottage could be used today as it had been used in Daingerfield’s day — to further the love of art in the High Country.
This year’s program runs from May 25 to Sept. 15. For detailed information about each weekly artist and his or her media, go to www.artistsatedgewood.org. For more information about the Blowing Rock Historical Society, visit www.blowingrockhistoricalsociety.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.