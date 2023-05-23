BLOWING ROCK — Art in the Park has returned to Blowing Rock with the first show of the 2023 season taking place May 20.
White tents lining the three streets that circle Memorial Park, people filed through the center to select unique works of art and discuss them with the artists. Art in the Park is a seasonal show of 90 jury-selected artisans presenting various mediums and crafts for sale to the community. From 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., rain or shine, Art in the Park returns monthly until the end of October.
During each of the six shows, a secret panel of judges awards four winners of the show. The winners for May were Michelle McDowell Smith, who earned “Best in Show,” and Melanie Miller, who earned “Award of Distinction” for her jewelry.
“I didn’t even know that there were awards. When they came and presented the ribbon and told me that I won Best in Show. They said the judges like to be sneaky,” McDowell Smith said.
It was McDowell’s first show in Blowing Rock after moving to Virginia from Florida this past year. Her art combines collages and paintings with animals as her primary subject.
“I just collect different papers from antique stores. When I start a piece, and I know what the theme is going to be and what it’s going to be about, I then go through all those papers, make a gigantic mess and start choosing things that I’m connecting to tell the story of the piece. After it’s all collaged, I paint on top of all of the papers with paint so that I can show what I want and hide what I want to be hidden,” McDowell said.
McDowell plans to return for two more shows, but she is not sure what dates yet.
Nate Favors, for his woodcarving, and Melinda Burns, for her felting, were awarded “Honorable Mentions.”
CLICK HERE TO MAKE A CONTRIBUTION
