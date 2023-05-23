BLOWING ROCK — Art in the Park has returned to Blowing Rock with the first show of the 2023 season taking place May 20.

White tents lining the three streets that circle Memorial Park, people filed through the center to select unique works of art and discuss them with the artists. Art in the Park is a seasonal show of 90 jury-selected artisans presenting various mediums and crafts for sale to the community. From 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., rain or shine, Art in the Park returns monthly until the end of October.

Trending Recipes



Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.