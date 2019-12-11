BOONE — Around $2,500 was raised from the annual Flapjack Flip on Dec. 7, which will be used to help fund grants given by the Watauga Education Foundation to classrooms in Watauga County Schools.
The foundation hopes to raise $30,000 this year to grant to teachers, classrooms and students in fall 2020. The roughly 300 attendees of Flapjack Flip enjoyed pancakes as well as booths set up by local vendors for the Boone Service League’s Holiday Market.
Don Presnell, president of the Watauga Education Foundation, said the organization's board works tirelessly to make the Flapjack Flip and Shooting Stars — its other fundraising event — the successes that they are.
"Flapjack Flip has become for many people the start of the holiday season and related festivities," Presnell said. "It's a great time just to meet, eat breakfast and catch up with friends and acquaintances. It's also a great time to make new friends. It really embodies the spirit of community and belief in education that WEF works to model and share."
