BOONE — In its 40th year of supporting local school children, AppKIDS is calling on all superheroes to help meet its $17,500 goal to provide new winter clothing, snacks and hygiene products for students.
AppKIDS is an initiative started by the Appalachian State University Staff Senate that funds a shopping day for 100 children from the nine Watauga County Schools and Two Rivers Community School in November, said Kara Harmon — a records specialist in the Office of Admissions at the university and the chair of the AppKIDS committee.
Harmon said 10 students from each school are paired with a volunteer for a shopping day when they can spend $175 to purchase basic essentials such as a winter jacket, tennis shoes, socks and underwear. Harmon said that some children who attend the event have arrived in flip flops, shorts and no jacket just because the family may not be in a financial situation to be able to provide warmer clothes.
"Whenever I put my coat on in the morning, a child may not be able to do the same thing," Harmon said. "A lot of these children do not have these (items) so our goal is to make sure that we can provide them with warmer attire and basic essentials."
To help fundraise for the shopping day, AppKIDS is hosting its third annual Superhero 5K on March 28. Race-day registration will start at 8 a.m., and the race will be begin at 9 a.m. The past two years the event drew in 100 runners, and Harmon said the committee's goal is to have 150 runners or more this year. Runners will receive a swag bag with a shirt.
Those who pre-register are asked to pay a fee of $25, and those registering the day of will be required to pay $30. Teams of six or more people can sign up and pay a registration fee of $20. Free child care will also be offered during the race. Organizers discourage the use of strollers in the race, and state that pets are welcome on leashes.
Harmon said AppKIDS is asking entrants to bring nonperishable food items to be donated to the campus Food Resource Hub and Free Store located in East Hall. The food hub provides items for students who are in need.
"Not only is food insecurity something that is within our local schools, it’s also something we face here with our local college students on campus," Harmon said.
For each nonperishable food item brought, the donor's name will be entered into a drawing for a prize. The event will also host a superhero costume contest with prizes given to the winners. Harmon said the committee chose superheroes as the 5K theme because the children that AppKIDS helps "are superheroes to us."
The 5K will begin in the Peacock Circle (formerly the Raley Lot) on campus. To register for the 5K or sign up as a volunteer, visit conferences-camps.appstate.edu/adult-programs/2020-appkids-5k.
Money raised from the 5K will go toward the committee's annual AppKIDS shopping day in November.
Harmon said that the event has been thought of a Christmas shopping program for the children in the past, but rather the committee wants to ensure the children have basic essentials. Children that participate in AppKIDS Day are selected by the schools' guidance counselors and social workers who select the children with the greatest needs, Harmon said.
Volunteer drivers pick up the students from their schools and bring them to App State's Plemmons Student Union for a breakfast provided by the university complete with items like eggs, bacon, sausage and biscuits. The students meet with their shopping mentors who accompany them to stores within Watauga County. Harmon said many stores — such as Old Navy, TJ Maxx, Belk, Rue 21 and Walmart — will typically offer the students a discount to allow the shopper to stretch the $175 allotment.
Students are then invited to have lunch at Chancellor Sheri Everts' house on campus. Everts gives a reading-level appropriate book to each student that attends, Harmon said. Students are also given gift bags of hygiene products with items like shampoo and toothpaste as well as food bags with donated food items such as granola bars and peanut butter.
"It is a very energetic and exciting day," Harmon said. "Whenever these children pick up their hygiene and snack food bags from us that morning, they are so excited."
Volunteers to drive the children from their schools to App State's campus for the shopping day as well as those who are their shopping mentors are chosen by the committee. Harmon said she started out with AppKIDS as a volunteer, and said the experience changed her life.
"I went in going shopping with a child and had no idea the experience that I would walk away (with) from that," Harmon said. "It’s really neat to watch how everybody is so impacted by this day in some way. I have so many (volunteers) come up to me after the event and say it’s the most humbling experience they’ve ever been a part of."
Harmon later started to serve on the AppKIDS committee — that consists of about 14 people — and has served as the co-chair or sole chair for the past five years. More information about AppKIDS can be found at staffsenate.appstate.edu/service-projects/appkids-event.
