BOONE — AppHealthCare’s breastfeeding support program has received the gold level for the 2019 Loving Support Award of Excellence. This award recognizes local WIC agencies that have exemplary breastfeeding promotion and support activities.
AppHealthCare’s breastfeeding program supports pregnant and breastfeeding mothers in Alleghany, Ashe and Watauga counties. Services are provided by breastfeeding peer counselors who have had their own breastfeeding journey in addition to education to best support mothers and meet them where they are. The ways mothers receive support are varied but can include breastfeeding classes, breast pump loan program, breastfeeding supplies and networking with other mothers.
There are many benefits to breastfeeding. Infants who are breastfed have reduced risks of asthma, obesity, ear and respiratory infections. There are also benefits to mothers who breastfeed including lowering the risk of high blood pressure, type 2 diabetes, ovarian and breast cancer (Centers for Disease Control & Prevention).
Are you interested in learning more about breastfeeding or do you need support from a breastfeeding peer counselor? Call AppHealthCare at (828) 264-4995.
