AYPT - The Hundred Dresses - Logo.jpg

BOONE — Now in its 51st season, the Appalachian Young People’s Theatre (AYPT) is a dynamic component of the Department of Theatre and Dance at Appalachian State University.

During the current spring 2023 semester, AYPT is touring the region with a play based on a beloved Newbery Honor Book by Eleanor Estes. “The Hundred Dresses,” adapted by Ralph Covert and G. Riley Mills, is being performed three times for the general public in Boone with performances from April 14 through 16 in Greer Studio Theatre on the university campus. 

AYPT - The Hundred Dresses - Cast Shot

A scene from The Hundred Dresses. 
Real AYPT - Company of The Hundred Dresses

The company of The Hundred Dresses holds up hand-drawn dresses. 

