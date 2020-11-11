BOONE — The Appalachian Theatre of the High Country is joining the Junaluska Heritage Association to celebrate their historic community with a large window display at the historic landmark on King Street in Boone. The window display is located at the Appalachian Theatre of the High Country and will be on display until Nov. 20.
The display consists of historic photographs, artifacts and signage compiled by Roberta Jackson and other members of the Junaluska Heritage Association, which works to preserve the only remaining African-American Community in Watauga County. Their mission is to assist interested residents of Junaluska in defining, preserving and sharing the history and culture of their mountain community and its origins.
According to ATHC Executive Director Laura Kratt, the theatre’s large display windows reach large numbers of folks in downtown Boone, including local citizens, seasonal residents and visitors to the High Country who stroll up and down the sidewalks in front of the venue. Its King Street location next to the Town of Boone municipal offices generates extensive foot traffic and the display windows provide an opportunity for pedestrians to stop and enjoy each exhibit.
“Normally, the theater’s display windows showcase upcoming events, but while we’re closed, we’re filling the windows with the faces of Boone,” said Kratt. “We’re shining a light on compelling community stories, like our recent Watauga High School performing arts graduates, the people of Hospitality House and this month, the remarkable stories of our Junaluska neighbors,” said Kratt. “Roberta Jackson and all the great folks at the Junaluska Heritage Association created a wonderful display that will be up until Nov. 20. Boone’s history is rich and distinctive and we’re glad to help celebrate it,” said Kratt.
To learn more about the Appalachian Theatre of the High Country, visit their website atwww.apptheatre.org. For more information about the Junaluska Heritage Association, go to https://junaluskaheritage.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.