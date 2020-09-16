BOONE — Appalachian State University’s Department of Theatre and Dance opens its virtual fall season on Friday, Sept. 18, at 7 p.m. with “The COVID Chronicles: Monologues Created During the Pandemic,” an original series of fresh, original works created and performed by the university’s students.
The chronicles are presented free of charge (although donations are accepted) in four different “acts,” each of which is a free-standing episode live streamed via Zoom. Attendees can access each performance via a Zoom link on the department’s web page at www.theatreanddance.appstate.edu 15 minutes prior to each performance.
This theater event is inspired by the popular 24-Hour Plays productions in New York City.
As the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic has brought an end to live theater in the USA and Europe, performing arts organizations everywhere find themselves facing challenges to keep the arts alive. The Theatre and Dance Department’s response: unique and contemporary monologues sharing student responses to COVID-19 in dramatic fashion, creating acts of theater that are vital, timely, moving, and irreverent, documenting an unprecedented moment in history.
Viewers may access each episode of The COVID Chronicles by going to the Department of Theatre and Dance website before each of the four performances, which begin promptly at 7 p.m. on Sept. 18, Oct. 2, 16 and 23.
In lieu of admission, contributions may be made to support the ongoing production expenses of the program via an online portal linked directly from the department website. Simply go to the “Give” link on the department’s webpage and enter a donation.
