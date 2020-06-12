BOONE — Festival organizers for Appalachian State University’s annual summer arts event, “An Appalachian Summer Festival,” announce the complete programming calendar for this summer’s revised virtual series.
The online festival features a month-long selection of live-streamed and specially pre-recorded concerts, live chats with artists, film screenings, and virtual tours.
The pivot from in-person to online was created in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, which forced the cancellation of live events for the first time in festival history. App Summer, which generally draws more than 27,000 visitors to the High Country each summer, will present its 36th season of special programming daily, July 1 through 31.
All events are free and will be streamed via the website as well as the festival’s YouTube and Facebook channels. Film screenings require pre-registration, as registration capacity is limited. Some events will be archived for later viewing; others are only available for the scheduled date and time. Full descriptions about each event and how to access them are available at www.appsummeronline.org.
While the main slate of events occurs July 1 though July 31, the series will offer a special online welcome on June 30 at 2 p.m. from the festival’s Advisory Board Chair, Kent Tarbutton, and Vice-Chair Jenny Miller; and Denise Ringler, Director of Arts Engagement and Cultural Resources.
The virtual celebration officially wraps up on July 31; however, a special announcement about An Appalachian Summer Festival’s 2021 season will be posted at noon on August 1.
“The Office of Arts and Cultural Programs and Turchin Center for the Visual Arts enlisted the help of a large group of artists, including several who were scheduled to perform this summer, as well as others from our local community and around the state, to create a virtual series that embraces the disciplines of music, dance, theatre, film, and visual arts,” said Allison West, director of marketing and public relations for OACP.
“Content will be delivered in a variety of ways: pre-recorded selections with special messages to App Summer audiences, live streams of concerts and plays, artist Q&As, virtual tours, artist exhibitions, film screenings, and more through our website, YouTube Live, Facebook and Instagram. But viewers can always visit the website, where details related to all programs and how to access those programs will always be available and updated.”
For more information about An Appalachian Summer Festival 2020, visit www.appsummer.org or call the box office staff at 800-841-2787.
Please note the amended box office hours for June and July:
Through June 29: Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
June 30 through July 31: Monday and Wednesday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Tuesday, Thursday and Friday 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Saturday 5 to 8 p.m.; Sunday Noon to 3 p.m.
