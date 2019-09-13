BOONE — Karolyn Martin of Whispering Pines was crowned Miss Moore County on Aug. 24 in the R.E. Lee Auditorium at Pinecrest High School.
It is one of four crowns awarded by the Miss Moore County-Miss Sandhills Scholarship Association.
Martin is a sophomore at Appalachian State University majoring in communication sciences and disorders.
“It is an honor to be the next Miss Moore County,” Martin said after the pageant. “I feel so grateful to continue the legacy that Elizabeth O’Brien and each Miss Moore County before her has left for me. I am ready to make this an impactful year with the help of my committee, sister queens, Carolina Princess, family and friends.”
“I cannot wait to represent my home county throughout my year and at Miss North Carolina and to represent an area that has so much influence from military culture. As a military child, I believe that I truly embody what this community is all about. The support I have received from our community is second to none, and I am so grateful.”
Martin’s social impact initiative is “#SelfKare: Eat to Success,” and focuses on “teaching our community to use food to fuel our minds and bodies to success while taking the focus off of weight and body image.”
Martin said she plans to promote her initiative through her social media campaign, informational workshops and the creation of a cookbook and online community. She said she also works with the nonprofit BroadwayCares to ensure that everyone, regardless of economic status, has access to healthy food.
Martin became the 32nd Miss Moore County, which was established in 1988. Previously the Miss Greater Sandhills-Greater Carolina Scholarship Association, it added Miss Moore County to the awards for Miss and Outstanding Teen contestants in 2018 after being dormant for a year.
The association changed its name to Miss Moore County-Miss Sandhills, dropping the two Greater Carolina titles.
They are preliminaries for the Miss North Carolina pageant, which will be held next June in Raleigh.
It is part of the Miss America organization, the largest provider of scholarship assistance to young women in the country.
