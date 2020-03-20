BOONE — Appalachian Regional Library — with public libraries in Ashe, Watauga and Wilkes counties — is closed to the public as of March 18 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The closure beginning is currently set through at least Monday, March 30.
"We are acting out of an abundance of caution both for our staff and for the library users who come into our buildings," ARL stated. "We are constantly assessing the ongoing situation with the hope of opening to the public again as soon as safely possible."
Below is a list of services currently offered at some of the ARL libraries.
- Curbside book, book on tape or DVD delivery of adult or children’s materials
- Curbside printing delivery via email/fax service via email for adults
- NC Kids Digital: ebooks for children
- OverDrive: ebooks for adults
- Access to other ebooks on the NC Live site at www.nclive.org/browse#format-ebooks
- Access to streaming videos through NC Live fod.infobase.com/nd_Home.aspx
- Access to wi-fi in library parking lots 24/7
To inquire about availability of any service, community members should call the library nearest them. Library material may be returned at book drops at any time. All materials currently checked out will not be due back until April 15.
For information on the hours that the limited services are offered, visit www.arlibrary.org.
