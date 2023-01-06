Image author .jpeg

Author Nova Mann. 

 Photo submitted

BOONE — The Watauga County Public Library will host Appalachian author, Nova Mann, who will discuss her first novel "Hope Knocking." 

Mann will read from and sign copies of her book inside the Evelyn Johnson Meeting Room at the Watauga County Public Library located at 140 Queen Street, Boone, NC on Jan. 14 at 10 a.m. The snow date Jan. 21. Community members  can also enjoy a cup of tea and a cookie while visiting with the author.

