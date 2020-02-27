BOONE— The Office of the Registrar at Appalachian State University released the fall 2019 list of degrees awarded to undergraduate and graduate students at Appalachian State University.
The following names are students from Watauga County who graduated in fall 2019.
Morgan Amaris Abernathy, Boone; Joshua Ray Adams, Boone; Jonathan Lewis Alexander, Boone; Nicholas Montgomery Anderson, Boone; Christopher Holzman Antry, Boone; Benjamin Allen Bachmeier, Boone; David Jacob Bamford, Boone; Brittney Allison Benson, Boone; Amanda Lorraine Bickett, Boone; River Hope Bolick, Boone; Alan Michael Booth, Boone; Erich Michael Brinkman, Boone; Jennifer Lynn Broderick, Boone; Celeste Diamond Bryan, Boone; Emily Ann Bublitz, Boone; Samantha Jane Buerkley, Boone; John Louis Bumgardner, Boone; Katelyn Elizabeth Carson, Boone; Kristina M. Cocke, Vilas; Charles Albert Cole Jr., Blowing Rock; Carey G. Coleman, Boone; Matthew Campbell Councell, Boone; Amaron Mackenzie Craig, Boone; Rylee Greer Critcher, Boone; Justyn Garrett Crook, Boone; Ali Michelle Curry, Blowing Rock; Justin William Daly, Boone; Emily Rose Densley, Boone; Courtney Nicole Dotson, Boone; Jared William Drake, Boone; Alex Nathaniel Dukehart, Boone; Joshua Michael Dull, Boone; Marianna Durfor, Boone; Ian Michael Dzilenski, Boone; Mauricio Elizondo, Boone; Joseph Brian Everette, Sugar Grove; Jordan Matthew Fehr, Boone; Hallie Susan-Anne Fleischmann, Boone; Tiffany Elise Flood, Sugar Grove; Marcus John Funston, Banner Elk; Joshua Earl Gibson, Boone; Justin Ryan Greer, Sugar Grove; Mary Olivia Hamilton, Boone; Kayli Lynn Hankins, Boone; John Adam Henson, Boone; Madison P. Hollar, Boone; Philip William Howard, Boone; Justus Phillip Hudgins, Boone; Danielle Rose Huffenus, Boone; Joshua Ryan Irving, Boone; Natalie L. Jauch, Boone; Daniel B. Jeffries, Boone; Lindsay Marie Jenkins, Boone; Koria Jayd Michelle Johnson, Boone; Colton Dwain Johnson, Boone; Laura Pifer Johnston, Boone; Evan Peter Jones, Boone; Sheridan Noele Jones, Boone; Rachel Jill Keane, Sugar Grove; Hwan Kim, Boone; Kyle William King, Boone; Samuel Howard Kivett, Boone; Joseph Michael Lally, Boone; Patrick Tyler Langley, Boone; Madison Elizabeth Lawing, Vilas; Joshua Elliott Lewis, Boone; Eva Alicks Lie-Nielsen, Vilas; Cody Locklear, Boone; Christopher Quentin Long, Blowing Rock; Olivia Grace Hernandez Luteman, Sugar Grove; Holly E. Lyons, Boone; Alaina Nicole Marelli, Boone; Jacob Scott Mazza, Boone; Madison Nicole McCormick, Boone; Joel James McDaniel III, Boone; Jacob Andrew McKnight, Boone; Kayla Jordan McMillan, Boone; Taylor Dustin McSwain, Boone; Matthew Leven Medlin, Boone; Miles A. Miller, Boone; Madalyn Jane Miller, Boone; Stephanie Jenesse Monterroso, Boone; Kacey Rianne Morgan, Deep Gap; Brian Bart Craig Mulkey, Blowing Rock; Patrick Thomas Mullaney, Boone; Wesley Lloyd Naylor, Blowing Rock; Robert Earl Neeb, Sugar Grove; Parker Dale Nolte, Boone; Carter Davis North, Boone; Meghan Louise Nyberg, Boone; Kevin David Oshnock, Boone; James Bacsal Owens, Boone; Christopher E. Panza, Boone; Elizabeth Susanne Pearce, Boone;Jarrod Russell Plumley, Boone; Jesse Ponce, Boone; Taylor Nikkole Prince, Boone; Jack Tanner Ransone, Boone; Shelby Taylor Reagan, Boone; Edgbert Brandon Riggs, Boone; Barbara Rossi, Boone; Robert Allen Rowell, Boone; Hugo Daniel Pereira Santos, Boone; Ruth Ann Shankle, Boone; Christopher S. Shannon, Boone; Benjamin Scott Sherman, Boone; Sarah Elizabeth Shuey, Boone; Andrew Grayson Skeens, Boone; Abigail Reese Smith, Boone; Joshua Reuben Smith, Boone; Brittany Smith, Boone; Sarah Swann Solberg, Vilas; Ryan Carolyn Sterling, Beech Mountain; Ethan Lee Stewart, Boone; Luke Austin Sykes, Boone; Angela Sylas, Boone; Brice W. Thomas II, Blowing Rock; Andrew Henson Thorp, Boone; Jessica Brooke Tibbett, Boone; Trang Thao Tran, Boone; Dakota Shane Tuttle, Boone; Timothy Daniel Tyndall, Sugar Grove; Sydney Leigh Van Ord, Boone; Jessica Elizabeth Waguespack, Blowing Rock; Meghan Regina Walker, Boone; Kathryn Paige Wallace, Boone; Allison Jean Walters, Boone; Kathryn Abbigayle Warner, Boone; Matthew Crawford Watson, Boone; Gordon Jerome Wepner, Boone; Diana C. Wilcox, Blowing Rock; Aundrea Wilson, Boone; Landis Teasdale Wipper, Boone; Alaina Breann Wofford, Boone; Charles Anthony Woodard, Todd; Betsy Lynne Wright, Boone.
