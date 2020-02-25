BOONE— The Office of the Registrar at Appalachian State University released the fall 2019 Chancellor’s List, which was awarded to full-time undergraduate students who carried 12 hours or more of coursework on which grade points are computed and received a grade point average of 3.85 or better for the fall semester.
Only courses earning credit towards graduation are used to determine eligibility.
The following names are students from Watauga County who made the Fall 2019 Chancellor’s List.
Dustin Logan Adams, Zionville; Kathryn Nicole Amaral, Boone; Skyler Page Amsden, Boone; Jade Nicole Anderson, Boone; Jesse A. Angelini, Boone; Michael James Anibal, Boone; Seth Jackson Arndt-Maynard, Vilas; Chloe Marilyn Arndt-Maynard, Boone; Monica Gabrielle-Marie Atkins, Vilas; Benjamin Allen Bachmeier, Boone; Hayes Baker, Boone; Virginia Whitley Barnes, Boone; Zoe Dae Benfield, Boone; Brianna K. Bennett, Boone; Jace Robinson Besold, Boone; Christopher Ernst Bielenberg, Boone; Mary Elizabeth Bishop, Boone; Ruby Kate Boisclair, Boone; Allyson Marie Boogaards, Boone; Alan Michael Booth, Boone; Alexis Monet Borlase, Deep Gap; Meredith Mckenzie Bostick, Boone; Andrew C. Boykin, Boone; Alex Whitworth Bradley, Boone; Mckayla Rose Braender, Boone; Samuel Benjamin Brewer, Banner Elk; Christopher Hunter Bristow, Boone; Harrison Robert Brown, Boone; Rebecca Ann Brown, Boone; Celeste Diamond Bryan, Boone; Rileigh Irene Bryant, Boone; Joshua Burke, Boone; Logan Robert Camden, Boone; Candace Denise Campbell, Boone; Taylior Elizabeth Cannon, Boone; Christopher Dean Cardwell, Boone; Robert Willis Carmichael III, Boone; Alexandra Isabella Carpenter, Boone; Heather Nicole Carpenter, Boone; Danielle Madison Carter, Boone; Kaci Lee Carter, Boone; Brice Marie Cartwright, Boone; Stephen Christopher Carver, Boone; Megan C. Chamblee, Boone; Autumn Brooke Chiarolanzio, Deep Gap; Savannah Elizabeth Chisom, Boone; Caton Ellie Cobb, Boone; Ryan James Cole, Boone; Katherine Finley Collins, Boone; Serena Marie Collins, Boone; Tatum Leigh Collins, Boone; Lisa K. Conforti, Boone; Lydia Christine Connor, Boone; Ailsa Mairead Conolly, Boone; Alison Taylor Cook, Deep Gap; Christopher Cooper, Boone; Jaden Shiequora Corpening, Deep Gap; Matthew Campbell Councell, Boone; Dylan Alexander Cox, Blowing Rock; Rachel Cheyenne Crabb, Boone; Justyn Garrett Crook, Boone; Joel Peter Crothers, Boone; Lydia Lynn Crowe, Boone; Natalie Rebecca Croxton, Boone; Jack W. Curry, Boone; Carolyn Rose Dacchille, Boone; Joseph Ray Dacchille, Boone; Ronald Elton Davenport, Boone; Logan Campbell Decker, Boone; Sarah Esperanza Devoti, Boone; Amanda Lee Downing, Boone; Madison Grace Ezzell, Boone; Sydney Kate Farthing, Boone; Salim Gabriel Fayeq, Boone; Jordan Matthew Fehr, Boone; Dominick Alexander Fetters, Boone; John Patrick Finnegan, Boone; Kyle Edward Fleskes, Boone; Thomas Clarke Flitz, Vilas; Samantha G. Fonseca, Boone; Carrie Catherine Kerr Ganim, Boone; Kelly Nicole Gardner, Boone; Andrea Lauren Geiger, Boone; Cara Michele Getzen, Boone; Hayley Grace Gladstone, Boone; Diana T. Glakas, Boone; Rebecca Lee Glebus, Boone; Kario Chris Gonzalez, Blowing Rock; Isaiah Mark Gordon, Boone; Jaiden Renee Gorniak, Boone; Sarah Michelle Gott, Boone; Bryant T. Greene, Boone; Jackson Ernest Greene, Boone; Jordan D. Greene, Sugar Grove; Madison Claire Grinsted, Blowing Rock; Sarah Helen Hageman, Boone; Mary Olivia Hamilton, Boone; Sarah Harris Harp, Boone; Bradley O’neill Harrill, Vilas; Cassidy Mccall Harris, Boone; Deborah Michelle Hart, Boone; Lauren A. Hartley, Boone; Haylee Melinda Hartzog, Boone; Elizabeth Madison Heaton, Boone; Rebekah Claire Hebert, Boone; Hailey Lauren Hefti, Boone; Kaitlyn Etta Heinze, Boone; Jennifer Nielson Helms, Boone; Elizabeth Faye Henry, Boone; Christian Joel Hernandez, Boone; Katlin Marie Hickman, Boone; Katherine Elizabeth Hill, Boone; Lavery Jackson Hoard, Vilas; Carlyn Megan Holland, Boone; Emma Rose Holloway, Boone; Brandon Michael Holmes, Blowing Rock; Emme Leigh Hooks, Boone; Drew Jordan Hoyt, Boone; Abbey Helene Huber, Boone; Megan Deanna Hutton, Todd; Sean Michael James, Boone; Daniel B. Jeffries, Boone; Adam Senter Johnson, Boone; Eevie Colleen Johnson, Boone; Audrey Rebecca Jones, Boone; Hailey Warner Judson, Boone; Taryn Ashly Justice, Boone; David Nathan Keener, Boone; Briana Kaye Kiehl-duval, Boone; Allyson Elizabeth Kilpatrick, Boone; Allyson Jane King, Vilas; Laken B. King, Boone; Gabrielle Marie Knight, Boone; Casey Alexa Kruger, Boone; Karlee Adair Lakin, Boone; Hannah Grace Lancaster, Boone; Winston Langridge, Boone; Hannah Marie Larson, Boone; Zoe Alexandra Ledford, Boone; Jacob Arland Leslie, Boone; Cassie Lafern Lewis, Boone; Hayden Isaac Lewis, Boone; Jeffrey Jordan Lindsey, Boone; John Livingston, Boone; Malcolm Gabriel Long, Boone; Aaron Seth Lubkemann, Boone; Obadja Ludwig, Boone; Samantha Grace Luscher, Boone; Elaine Nicole Mansure, Boone; Margo Rita Matherne, Boone; Makenzi Olivia Maus, Boone; Kaitlyn Dianne McBurney, Blowing Rock; Zoe Nicole McCauley, Boone; Catherine Grace McDiarmid, Boone; Jacquelyn Suzanne McGuire, Zionville; Bridget Victoria McKinney, Vilas; Cristian Angel McLaughlin, Boone; Kayla Jordan McMillan, Boone; Cynthia Medina Flores, Boone; Andrew Tyler Milavec, Boone; Adriana Reign Miller, Boone; David Ethan Milley, Boone; Anna Marie Mills, Boone; Georgia Mae Mitchell, Boone; Gabriel Bartlett Morgan, Boone; Matthew James Myers, Boone; Annessa Katerina Neilsen, Boone; Margaret Ann Nichols, Boone; Jackson Russell Oakley, Boone; Dana Louise Palmer, Boone; Patricia Giselle Parks, Boone; Joanna B. Pattillo, Boone; Sarah G. Paul, Banner Elk; Nicole Susanne Pearce, Boone; Maria Denise Pericozzi, Boone; Lillian Eva Persinger, Boone; Marc Pfrogner, Boone; Laney Belle Pilkington, Boone; Joshua Ryan Platt, Banner Elk; Heather Anna Poole, Boone; Amanda Morgan Pulley, Boone; Kara Anne Raichle, Boone; Alexis Rangel, Boone; Liliana K. Rangel-Parra, Boone; Hannah Riley Ravenscraft, Sugar Grove; Jason Orion Blume Redding, Boone; Rhiannon Mae Reed-Kelly, Boone; Alexander Wayne Reese, Vilas; Olivia Anne Reese, Boone; Elizabeth Kendall Reinhard, Boone; Samantha F. Rettig, Boone; Sarah Rhneea Riddle, Boone; Caitlyn N. Roberts, Boone; Dustin Frank Roberts, Boone; Maddisen R. Robinson, Boone; Makenzie Joe Robinson, Boone; Emily Ann Rodriguez, Boone; Gracie Faith Rogers, Boone; Lillian Ashley Rogers, Boone; Mackenzie Paige Rorie, Boone; Virginia Kathryn Roth Sr., Blowing Rock; Robert Allen Rowell, Boone; Jenna Marie Samsel, Boone; Eloisa A. Sanchez, Boone; Millen Marie Macalino Sanqui, Boone; Hugo Daniel Pereira Santos, Boone; Kaley Brook Scarfato, Boone; Caroline F. Scherzer, Boone; Ryan Scott Schlecht, Boone; Hallie Page Sealey, Boone; Nicholas James Shanahan, Boone; Maggie Mae Shoup, Boone; Dane Jonathon Shovlin, Boone; Zachary Lawrence Shue, Boone; Annie Grace Sims, Boone; Blaise Alayna Smith, Boone; Brittany Smith, Boone; Holli Alexandra Smith, Boone; Emma Katherine Start, Boone; Paige Anne Steimel, Boone; Matthew David Streets, Boone; Morgan Sullivan, Boone; Reilly Brooke Sullivan, Boone; Ashley Louise Tauscher, Boone; Ashlyn Michelle Temaat, Todd; Nathan Lee Tendler, Boone; Elizabeth Grace Thifault, Deep Gap; Anna Claire Toebbe, Boone; Paige Michelle Travers, Boone; Allison Rose Turner, Boone; Claudia Anne Turner, Boone; Timothy Daniel Tyndall, Sugar Grove; Levi Aaron Vanzandt, Boone; Sophie Beck Vazquez, Boone; Sara Jayne Vess, Boone; Jessica Elizabeth Waguespack, Blowing Rock; Laramie Faith Ward, Vilas; Nolan Worth Warner-Sullivan, Boone; Savannah Grace Washco, Boone; Alexis Danielle Watson, Boone; Michael Z. Weiss, Boone; Riley Jade West, Boone; Brooke N. White, Boone; Justin James Wiet, Boone; Abigale Carson Wiggins, Boone; Makayla Synclyre Wilkins, Boone; Lewis Erwin Williams III, Boone; Landis Teasdale Wipper, Boone; Sarah E. Woolard, Boone; Faith Musick Wright, Boone; Shoushou Yang, Boone; Bailey Jo Young, Boone; Lauren Elizabeth, Boone; Savannah Eloise Zenger, Boone; Matthew Zovistoski, Boone.
