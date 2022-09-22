BOONE — “We just have to do it,” said Appalachian Theatre Executive Director Suzanne Livesay. “With audience members and the general public submitting more Halloween and Science Fiction suggestions than in any other movie genre, we are responding with not one, but two classic film series in October to give our loyal patrons exactly what they most want to see in our historic venue.”

The Cinema Classic Halloween Film Series is sponsored by Lost Province Brewing Company and kicks off on Tuesday, Sept. 27, with “Hocus Pocus” just days before the nationwide release of the movie’s first sequel. The original 1993 version is a fantasy comedy horror film that follows a villainous comedic trio of witches (Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy), who are inadvertently resurrected by a virgin teenage boy in Salem, Mass., on Halloween night. The annual celebration of Halloween has helped make the film a cult classic.

