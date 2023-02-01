ATHC - Dirty Dancing Movie Still 4.jpeg

ATHC — Dirty Dancing Movie Still 4.jpeg

One of the most famous dance scenes in movie history from Dirty Dancing.

 Photo courtesy the Appalachian Theatre

BOONE — The Appalachian Theatre of the High Country plans to celebrate Valentine’s Day the entire month of February with a Classic Romantic Comedy Film Series of movies suggested by patrons and the public in a recent online audience survey.

February will showcase favorite “Rom-Coms” with three film screenings scheduled at 7 p.m. on the first three Tuesdays of the month. “Dirty Dancing” will lead off the series on Feb. 7, followed by “The Notebook” on Feb. 14, and concluding with “Pretty Woman” on Feb. 21.

ATHC - Dirty Dancing Movie Still 3.jpeg

A scene from Dirty Dancing.

