BOONE — The Academy Award-winning MGM classic “The Wizard of Oz” (1939) was requested more than any other film and will lead off a month-long celebration of classic movie musicals at the Appalachian Theatre of the High Country with a 7 p.m. screening on Tuesday, Aug. 30.

It will be followed by fan favorites “A Star is Born” (1955) on Sept. 13, “Singing in the Rain” (1952) on Sept. 20, and, appropriately, the movie musical “Grease” (1978) on Sept. 26 to commemorate the birthday of the late Australian singer and actress Olivia Newton-John, star of the popular film.

