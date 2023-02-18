fade_2022-756.jpeg

BOONE — Fresh off their recent performance at the Kennedy Center American College Theatre Festival, the Appalachian State University Department of Theatre and Dance has announced their spring 2023 season.

Five separate productions will showcase the talents of students, staff, and faculty — both onstage and behind the scenes — with a focus on new works and regional premieres with a variety of playwrights from Asia to America to Great Britain.

Trending Recipes



Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.