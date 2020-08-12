BOONE — Four Appalachian State University faculty were accepted into the 2020 BRIDGES Academic Leadership for Women program sponsored by the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.
The theme of this year’s program is “Leading in a Time of Transformation.” Faculty selected for the 2020 program includes Megen Culpepper, assistant professor in the A.R. Smith Department of Chemistry and Fermentation Sciences, College of Arts and Sciences; Leah Hamilton, associate professor in the Department of Social Work, Beaver College of Health Sciences; Vicky Klima, professor in the Department of Mathematical Sciences, CAS; and Rachel Wilson, associate professor in the Department of Curriculum and Instruction, Reich College of Education (RCOE).
BRIDGES is an inclusive professional development program for women in higher education who seek to gain or strengthen their academic leadership capabilities. It is designed to help women identify, understand and build their leadership roles in the academy.
Through the program, participants work toward developing insights into leadership with a particular focus on the special skills and attributes women bring to their leadership roles; acquiring an understanding of the many facets of colleges and universities; refining and improving their cross-cultural communication skills; and creating a program of personal and professional development to benefit themselves and their institutions.
This fall, participants in the 2020 BRIDGES program will engage in four weekend sessions focused on topics such as organizational structure and behavior, financial resources, human resources, implicit bias, networking and strategic negotiations.
