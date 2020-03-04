BOONE — The Common Reading Program at Appalachian State University announced its 2020–21 book selection — that will be given to incoming first-year and transfer students — as “Rising: Dispatches from the New American Shore.”
“Rising” is written by Elizabeth Rush, a 2019 Pulitzer Prize finalist in general nonfiction.
“Rush’s creative nonfiction approach makes real and palpable the numerous implications of sea level rise due to climate change,” said Don Presnell, director of the Common Reading Program. “In place of statistical charts and tables, the author crafts a series of short narratives that illustrate how rising waters are not discerning in how they indelibly and inevitably affect people and places, history and time.”
Each academic year, the Common Reading Program committee selects a book that will promote and guide intellectual, interdisciplinary interactions and discussions among all. The yearlong Common Reading experience will include a variety of activities, speakers and events.
“While the Common Reading selection is a required component of first year seminar courses, we also want colleges, departments and faculty across the university to integrate the book into their curricula and disciplines so that all Appalachian students can participate in and share a common reading and intellectual experience,” Presnell said.
He added, “‘Rising’ will resonate with readers on a number of levels — especially since 2020 represents the 50th anniversary of Earth Day.”
From the publisher’s review: “With every passing day, and every record-breaking hurricane, it grows clearer that climate change is neither imagined nor distant — and that rising seas are transforming the coastline of the United States in irrevocable ways. In ‘Rising,’ Elizabeth Rush guides readers through some of the places where this change has been most dramatic, from the Gulf Coast to Miami, and from New York City to the Bay Area.”
Rush, who will visit Appalachian’s campus in September, will deliver a main address and also appear at other events — including a reading and book signing.
In addition to “Rising,” Rush is the author of “Still Lifes from a Vanishing City: Essays and Photographs from Yangon.” Her writing has appeared or is forthcoming in The New York Times, The Washington Post, The Guardian, Harper’s Magazine, The Atlantic, Pacific Standard and the New Republic.
Rush has a master of fine arts in nonfiction from Southern New Hampshire University and currently teaches creative nonfiction at Brown University.
More information on the Common Reading Program can be found at commonreading.appstate.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.