BOONE — Appalachian State Director of Athletics Doug Gillin announced recently that staff member Joey Jones has been promoted to senior associate athletics director for strategic communications.
Jones has served as associate AD for strategic communications since 2017. As the athletics department’s primary spokesperson, he directs all communications for the department and its 20 sports. He is the chief communications officer and media contact for the football program and acts as a member of the department’s executive leadership team. He also oversees the sports productions department, radio affiliate relations and the newly formed creative services staff.
“Joey has done a great job during his time at Appalachian State,” Gillin said. “As our brand continues to see substantial growth locally, regionally and nationally, he will play an increased role in the strategic development and distribution of App State content. He will also oversee the emergence and development of our graphic design department.”
Since Jones arrived in Boone, he has supervised communications efforts for back-to-back Sun Belt titles and bowl wins for the Mountaineer football program in 2017 and 2018. He and his staff were media hosts for the inaugural Sun Belt Football Championship Game on Dec. 1, 2018, which App State won 30-19 over Louisiana.
“I am thankful to Doug Gillin for the opportunity to continue serving Appalachian State Athletics, its student-athletes, coaches, staff, fans and the media,” Jones said. “This is a great time to be a Mountaineer. I’m excited to keep working with our talented team of communicators and visual artists to grow the App State brand locally, regionally and nationally.”
Jones worked in athletics communications at Ole Miss for the previous 12 years (2005-17) and at Georgia for two years (2003-04).
A 2004 graduate of the University of Georgia with a Bachelor of Arts degree in journalism, Jones and his wife, Gwen, have two sons, JW and Gabe.
