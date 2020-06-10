BOONE — Jewel Davis, an education librarian and associate professor at Appalachian State University, recommends the 10 winning titles of the 2020 Coretta Scott King Book Awards, which are books for children and young adults that demonstrate an appreciation of African American culture and universal human values.
Davis, who works in the Instructional Materials Center of Appalachian’s Carol Grotnes Belk Library and Information Commons, is one of seven members chosen nationally to serve on the CSK Book Awards Jury, which selects the annual CSK Book Awards. Davis is serving a two-year jury term that began in February 2019 and will conclude in June 2021.
The intent of the annual CSK Book Awards, now in their 50th year, is to encourage the artistic expression of the black experience via literature and the graphic arts in biographical, social and historical treatments by African American authors and illustrators.
Sponsored by the Ethnic and Multicultural Information Exchange Round Table of the American Library Association, the awards also commemorate the life and work of Martin Luther King Jr. and honor his wife, Coretta Scott King, for her efforts in promoting peace and world brotherhood.
“Teachers and librarians across the nation use these award-winning books to show students the rich culture and history of African Americans and the universal values we all share,” Davis said. “Every child should be able to see their experiences and culture represented in literature and be empowered by those representations.”
The CSK Jury selects award winners in three categories: Coretta Scott King Author Award and Honor Books; Coretta Scott King Illustrator Award and Honor Books; and Coretta Scott King John Steptoe/New Talent Award Books.
To be considered for membership, CSK jurors must belong to ALA, EMIERT and the CSK Book Awards Committee — of which the CSK Jury is a unit. Jurors must also have proven expertise in the evaluation of children’s literature as validated by experience on book selection or book award committees and/or documented work with children’s literature.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.