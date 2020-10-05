BOONE — The Blue Cross NC Institute for Health & Human Services Interprofessional Clinic at Appalachian State University is offering a free seven-week series of Zoom workshops for caregivers beginning Wednesday, Oct. 7.
The schedule of workshop topics includes Community Resources, Oct. 7; Long-term Care, Oct. 14; Medicare vs. Medicaid, Oct. 21; Memory, Oct. 28; Fall Risk/Home Safety, Nov. 4; Self Care, Nov. 11; and How to Cope with Holidays, Nov. 18. All class times are from 1-2:30 p.m.
In addition, the clinic is offering the Aging Well Support Program in collaboration with the High Country Area Agency on Aging. Receive free telehealth consultations for nutrition, fall risk, memory and cognition and behavioral health.
Once enrolled, the clinic will continue to provide participants with ongoing assessments, treatments and referrals.
Call 828-262-8658 to register for the workshops or consultations, or email ipc@appstate.edu.
