Jesse Lutabingwa, Appalachian’s associate vice chancellor of international education and development, director of international research and development and professor of public administration, center, with four recipients of Appalachian’s 2019 Global Leadership Awards at the awards luncheon held on campus Nov. 20 as part of the university’s annual Appalachian Global Symposium. Pictured with Lutabingwa, from left to right, are Megan Aeschleman, a senior middle grades education major from Oak Park, Illinois; Martin Meznar, associate dean for global and civic engagement in the WCOB; Sirisha Kara, a senior management major from Cary; and Brent James, senior lecturer in the Department of Languages, Literatures and Cultures. Not pictured are Walker Ballard, of Wilmington, a senior double majoring in music education and languages, literatures and cultures–German, and Philip Gadzekpo, of Ghana, a doctoral student in Appalachian’s educational leadership program.