BOONE — Appalachian State University conferred its 2019 Global Leadership Awards and Global Engagement Award as part of the annual Appalachian Global Symposium hosted by Appalachian’s Office of International Education and Development Nov. 20. Six winners were recognized with Global Leadership Awards and an alumna received the Global Engagement Award.
“This year’s Global Leadership Awards recipients exemplify the high quality and diversity of our faculty, staff and students’ global engagement work,” said Maria Anastasiou, executive director of OIED.
Jesse Lutabingwa, associate vice chancellor of international education and development, director of international research and development and professor of public administration, said this year’s Global Engagement Award winner is “one of the many deserving individuals outside the university who have made significant contributions to support Appalachian’s global engagement efforts.”
The recipients of the 2019 Global Leadership Awards and Global Engagement Award:
- Brent James, senior lecturer in the Department of Languages, Literatures and Cultures — Faculty Global Leadership Award.
- Martin “Marty” Meznar, associate dean for global and civic engagement in the Walker College of Business (WCOB) — Staff Global Leadership Award.
- Megan Aeschleman, a senior middle grades education major from Oak Park, Illinois — Undergraduate Student Global Leadership Award.
- Walker Ballard, a senior music education and languages, literature and cultures–German double major from Wilmington — Undergraduate Student Global Leadership Award.
- Philip Gadzekpo, a graduate student in Appalachian’s doctoral program in educational leadership from Ghana — Graduate Student Global Leadership Award.
- Sirisha Karra, a senior management major from Cary — Local to Global Leadership Award.
Kimberly Green, assistant professor of communication sciences and disorders and chief diversity officer in the College of Health and Human Services at Western Kentucky University — Global Engagement Award.
“Dr. James and Dr. Meznar have created numerous innovative, meaningful and highly effective global learning opportunities for our students and continue to greatly support students through their global learning journeys,” Anastasiou said. “The winning students truly embody what it means to be a global citizen though their work and engagement on and off Appalachian’s campus.”
The Global Leadership Awards recognize students, faculty and staff who have made extraordinary contributions to global learning by initiating, developing and/or supporting opportunities for global learning at Appalachian and in the local community. The Global Engagement Award recognizes individuals whose support of global engagement has resulted in increased global learning opportunities for Appalachian students.
