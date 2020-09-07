BOONE — The NBCC Foundation, an affiliate of the National Board for Certified Counselors, recently selected Appalachian State University’s Jessie Butler and Fiona Abrams for the NBCC Minority Fellowship Program for Addictions Counselors. Butler and Fiona, both from Boone, are graduate students in Appalachian’s clinical mental health counseling program.
As NBCC MFP-AC Fellows, Butler and Abrams will each receive $15,000 in funding, as well as training to support their education and facilitate their addictions counseling service to underserved populations. They are among 41 master’s-level students chosen nationally for the fellowship.
The NBCC MFP-AC is made possible by a 2014 grant awarded to the NBCC by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration. The NBCC Foundation administers the MFP-AC, as well as training and collaboration activities, such as webinars, that are open to all board certified counselors.
The goal of the program is to reduce health disparities and improve behavioral health care outcomes for racially and ethnically diverse populations by increasing the available number of culturally competent behavioral health professionals.
